High-Stakes Diplomatic Rendezvous: Trump and Zelenskiy Set for Washington Meeting

Amidst ongoing global tensions, U.S. President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy are scheduled to meet in Washington. This was confirmed by a White House official on Friday.

The meeting underscores a continuing diplomatic effort, albeit pending official scheduling from the White House, as Zelenskiy’s team awaits confirmation. Representatives for Zelenskiy have not yet commented on this high-profile meeting.

The planned visit includes Zelenskiy's involvement in the funeral of U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham, who passed away earlier this month. Graham was a vocal advocate for Ukraine, consistently supporting sanctions against Russia and U.S. assistance to Kyiv.