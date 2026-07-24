Wall Street Recovers Amid Mixed Market Signals

Wall Street's indexes showed varied movements in Friday's opening as investors reacted to mixed signals from tech selloffs, fresh earnings, Middle East tensions, and new tariffs from the Trump administration. The Dow rose slightly, while the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite experienced minor declines, indicating cautious market sentiments.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-07-2026 19:04 IST | Created: 24-07-2026 19:04 IST
Wall Street Recovers Amid Mixed Market Signals
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Wall Street's primary indexes began Friday's trading with mixed results following a tech-driven downturn earlier. The market, on edge from escalated tensions in the Middle East and an unexpected tariff announcement from the Trump administration, showed tempered reactions to recent earnings reports.

At the opening, the Dow Jones Industrial Average saw a slight increase of 79.7 points, marking a 0.15% rise to 51791.37. Conversely, the S&P 500 showed a minor decrease, falling 2.0 points or 0.03% to reach 7406.3.

The Nasdaq Composite also opened with a decline, dropping 30.3 points or 0.12%, landing at 25107.384, reflecting wary investor sentiment amid global and political uncertainties.

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