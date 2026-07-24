Construction Site Chaos: Policemen Injured in Shooting Incident

Two policemen were injured in a shooting at a construction site near Valletta, Malta. The incident arose from a dispute over construction noise, leading to a dramatic sequence where one man fired at police before surrendering. Both involved individuals were arrested.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-07-2026 18:46 IST | Created: 24-07-2026 18:46 IST
Construction Site Chaos: Policemen Injured in Shooting Incident
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  • Country:
  • Malta

Two policemen sustained injuries after being shot at a construction site in St Julians, located just six miles from Malta's capital, Valletta, officers confirmed on Saturday.

The altercation began over noise complaints, marking the first such incident in Malta involving police gunfire in several years. Details around the confrontation were initially unclear.

Reports indicate that two Maltese nationals sparked the incident, lighting a fire beneath a crane. As police arrived, one of the men fired shots but later surrendered after negotiations. Both individuals were apprehended.

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