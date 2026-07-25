Escalating Tensions: Saudi Strikes on Houthi Sites Raise Conflict Stakes in Yemen

The Saudi-led coalition has announced airstrikes on Houthi military locations in Yemen’s Hodeidah governorate, citing the threat to commercial shipping as justification.

Houthi-aligned Al Masirah TV reported that the strikes hit key telecommunications facilities. Despite these tensions, Saudi officials claim the crucial Hodeidah port remains operational.

Saudi Arabia warns of a strict response to what it terms continued hostile actions, amid signs of ongoing discord that follow the undermined truce and recent attacks on Saudi interests.