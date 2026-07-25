Court Blocks Trump's $100,000 H-1B Visa Fee

A federal appeals court has thwarted the Trump administration's efforts to levy a $100,000 fee on new H-1B visas for skilled foreign workers. The Boston-based 1st U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals declined to overturn a prior ruling blocking the fee, citing that it constituted an unauthorized tax.

The three-judge panel, comprised of Democratic appointees, expressed doubt that the administration would succeed in proving it had not overstepped its authority. The administration's attempt to raise visa costs, crucial to tech companies, was ruled unlawful.

The H-1B program annually grants 65,000 visas, with an additional 20,000 for advanced degree holders. President Trump argued that the program was being exploited to replace American workers. Reactions have been muted, with few employers willing to pay the new fee. The White House has yet to comment.