Venezuela's Controversial Exit from ICC Sparks Global Debate

Venezuela announced its formal withdrawal from the International Criminal Court (ICC), claiming the institution exhibits a geographical bias that unfairly targets Global South nations, particularly in Africa and Latin America. The decision follows a protracted investigation by the ICC into alleged war crimes committed by Venezuelan armed forces and officials.

Acting President Delcy Rodriguez reinforced the government's stance, critiquing the Court's processes as politicized and hostile towards Venezuela. This move has been anticipated since December after Venezuela's national assembly repealed a law underpinning the Rome Statute, allowing the recent development.

Simultaneously, turmoil within the ICC emerged, with the dismissal of Prosecutor Karim Khan due to misconduct allegations. As Venezuela navigates a transitional phase post-Maduro, U.S. influence grows, yet no date for new elections has been set, as President Trump praised Rodriguez's handling of the situation.