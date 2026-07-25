Capture of 'Diablo': Costa Rica's Most Wanted Fugitive Arrested

Costa Rican authorities have successfully captured the nation’s most wanted fugitive, Alejandro Arias, also known by the moniker 'Diablo.' Arias, who was wanted on several charges including drug trafficking and murder, was apprehended following a dramatic confrontation in the Sarapiqui region.

The U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration had designated Arias as a high-profile target, offering a $500,000 reward for information leading to his capture. Arias' criminal operations extended beyond Costa Rican borders, marking him as a significant figure in the international drug trade.

The operation that led to his arrest was a coordinated effort involving a tense standoff with law enforcement, resulting in one fatality and several injuries among police officers. The arrest also led to the confiscation of military-grade weapons and surveillance equipment, further highlighting the extent of Arias' criminal enterprise.