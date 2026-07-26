Federal Court Blocks Trump's Mail-In Voting Order
A federal appeals court rejected Donald Trump’s administration's request to implement an executive order tightening mail-in voting rules. This decision halts the order in 23 states, amidst an ongoing legal battle initiated by several Democratic-led states, citing constitutional concerns, ahead of the upcoming Congressional elections.
- Country:
- United States
A federal appeals court declined the Trump administration's request to enforce an executive order affecting mail-in voting in 23 states, aiming to impact the November Congressional elections.
The Boston-based 1st U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals maintained an injunction against the order, initially secured by Democratic-led states on June 25.
This legal battle highlights the administration's ongoing challenges in implementing voting regulations, deemed unconstitutional by a lower court judge.
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