Court Blocks Trump's Voter Regulation Executive Order

A federal appeals court has upheld an injunction blocking President Trump's executive order aimed at tightening rules for mail-in voting in 23 states. The Boston-based 1st U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals delivered the ruling, denying the administration's request to lift the injunction imposed by a lower court.

The executive order, signed in March, required states to coordinate with federal authorities on new voting procedures, escalating concerns about electoral integrity. The appeals court, however, agreed with the district court's assessment that the order imposed constitutional challenges that states had to address immediately.

Before this ruling, a Washington D.C. federal judge dismissed similar attempts to block the order. The Department of Justice, dissatisfied with the appeals court’s decision, may approach the U.S. Supreme Court to seek intervention in order to uphold the directive.