Tensions Rise as Ukraine Strikes in Caspian Sea

Iran's Foreign Ministry condemned a Ukrainian attack on its commercial vessel in the Caspian Sea, resulting in an explosion that killed one sailor. Tehran accuses Ukraine of escalating the Russia-Ukraine war and vows to defend its national interests and security.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-07-2026 00:35 IST | Created: 26-07-2026 00:35 IST
Tensions Rise as Ukraine Strikes in Caspian Sea
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An Iranian commercial vessel was attacked by Ukrainian forces in the Caspian Sea, leading to a fatal explosion, Iran's Foreign Ministry announced on Saturday.

The incident resulted in the death of one sailor and left another injured. Tehran labeled the attack as aggressive and committed to safeguarding its national security.

Ukraine, led by President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, targeted Russian and Iranian-linked military vessels in the ongoing conflict. Iran warns against further escalation of the Russia-Ukraine war.

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