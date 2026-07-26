An Iranian commercial vessel was attacked by Ukrainian forces in the Caspian Sea, leading to a fatal explosion, Iran's Foreign Ministry announced on Saturday.

The incident resulted in the death of one sailor and left another injured. Tehran labeled the attack as aggressive and committed to safeguarding its national security.

Ukraine, led by President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, targeted Russian and Iranian-linked military vessels in the ongoing conflict. Iran warns against further escalation of the Russia-Ukraine war.