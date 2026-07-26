Reopening of Abdali Border Post: Pivotal Kuwait-Iraq Connection Restored

The pivotal Abdali border crossing between Kuwait and Iraq has resumed operations after a short closure, according to Iraq's state news agency. The closure followed a drone attack on Thursday, resulting in material damage, the Kuwaiti army reported, but fortunately, there were no casualties.

Abdali serves as a significant route for both passenger and commercial traffic between the neighboring countries. The crossing is located in Kuwait's northern Al-Jahra Province, making it a vital economic link in the region.

Reports have yet to determine the originators of the drone attack, leaving mystery shrouded around the incident. Both nations continue their efforts to ensure the safety and security of this critical passageway.