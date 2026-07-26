Race Against Time: Search for Missing Sailors in the South China Sea

A Vietnamese cargo ship, Khoi Nguyen 18, sank near the Spratly Islands in the South China Sea, leaving 23 missing while 39 were rescued. A multinational effort, including Chinese and Vietnamese vessels and aircraft, is underway amid territorial disputes in this strategically vital waterway.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-07-2026 09:17 IST | Created: 26-07-2026 09:17 IST
Race Against Time: Search for Missing Sailors in the South China Sea
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  • Country:
  • Vietnam

In a dramatic race against time, rescuers are tirelessly searching for 23 missing individuals after the Vietnamese cargo vessel Khoi Nguyen 18 sank near Fiery Cross Reef in the South China Sea. Chinese state broadcaster CCTV reported that 39 people have been pulled from the treacherous waters.

The distress signal was initially detected by the Chinese rescue ship Nanhai Jiu 115, sparking a coordinated multi-nation rescue effort. Six Chinese vessels, a rescue helicopter, and a Vietnamese ship are actively engaged in the operation following the sinking on Saturday evening, according to authorities.

This incident unfolds in the contentious waters of the Spratly Islands, claimed by several nations. The area, rich in resources, heightens the complexity of the situation, as China continues to assert its dominion over the majority of this strategic waterway, overlapping with the claims of Vietnam and other regional players.

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