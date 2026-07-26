International Stabilization Force to Enter Gaza Amid Ceasefire Plans

Israel has agreed to allow a multinational security force into Gaza, in line with U.S. President Donald Trump's ceasefire proposal, a senior Israeli official stated Sunday. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is set to discuss the plan with Trump in Washington.

The 'International Stabilization Force' will feature 200 personnel from nations such as Uganda and Morocco, with entry into Gaza requiring specific Israeli clearances. Deployment timelines remain unclear.

Despite the ceasefire, Gaza faces devastation from a prolonged conflict sparked by Hamas' attacks in 2023 and subsequent Israeli military operations. Ongoing violence and political stalemates hinder peace efforts and push humanitarian crises to critical levels.