Tragedy on the Black Sea: Cargo Vessel Sinks Amid Tensions

An international cargo vessel, Golden Leo, sank off Ukraine's Black Sea port of Odesa after being attacked by Russian forces. The incident resulted in nine crew fatalities, with the ship carrying corn. The Ukrainian ports authority condemned the attack as a violation of maritime law.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-07-2026 23:50 IST | Created: 26-07-2026 23:50 IST
Tragedy on the Black Sea: Cargo Vessel Sinks Amid Tensions
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  • Country:
  • Ukraine

An international cargo vessel named the Golden Leo sank off the coast of Ukraine's Black Sea port of Odesa on Sunday.

A week prior, Ukrainian officials reported the ship had been struck by Russian forces. Sailing under the Guinea-Bissau flag, nine crew members were killed in the attack, while eight were safely evacuated, according to Ukraine's ports authority.

The ship had departed Chornomorsk carrying corn and suffered extensive damage when shelled on July 19 as it transited a corridor managed by Ukraine toward Romania.

The ports authority criticized the Russian action as a violation of international maritime law, endangering crew lives. A Reuters witness confirmed seeing smoke from a large vessel in Odesa at the time, while Moscow has yet to comment on the strike. Recent weeks have seen Russia intensify attacks on deepwater ports in southern Ukraine vital for grain and other critical cargo exports, marking the fifth year of conflict.

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