Pogacar: The Champion Who Reigns Supreme in the Tour de France

Tadej Pogacar clinched his fifth Tour de France title, joining legendary cyclists by winning a third consecutive championship. The race ended with Mathieu van der Poel securing the final stage victory. Pogacar dominated the event, claiming five stages and overcoming challenges, solidifying his place among cycling's greats.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-07-2026 00:09 IST | Created: 27-07-2026 00:09 IST
Pogacar: The Champion Who Reigns Supreme in the Tour de France
Tadej Pogacar
  • Country:
  • Slovenia

Slovenian cyclist Tadej Pogacar captured his fifth Tour de France title, matching the records of legends like Jacques Anquetil and Eddy Merckx. This victory marks his third consecutive championship win.

Pogacar maintained his lead throughout the tour, with a notable performance on Montmartre before ceding the day's stage to Mathieu van der Poel, who emerged victorious in a thrilling sprint finish.

Security constraints led to a shorter final stage, yet Pogacar's resilience and consistent excellence throughout the race crowned him the undisputed champion of this year’s tour.

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