Cycling Legends: A Century of Tour de France Champions

The Tour de France, one of cycling's most prestigious events, has crowned a multitude of champions since its first race in 1903. Despite pauses during the World Wars, the tournament has continued to thrive, showcasing extraordinary talents across the decades.

Recent champions include Slovenia's Tadej Pogacar, who dominated the 2026, 2025, 2024, 2021, and 2020 editions, and Denmark's Jonas Vingegaard, who clinched back-to-back victories in 2023 and 2022. These cyclists exemplify the determination and skill that the Tour demands.

The history of the Tour is dotted with legends like Egan Bernal, Chris Froome, and the indomitable Eddy Merckx. Each winner, from Maurice Garin in 1903 to the present, has etched their name in the annals of cycling history, marking a legacy of endurance and excellence.