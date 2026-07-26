Sports Highlights: A Day of Thrills and Uncertain Futures

In a day brimming with sports excitement, baseball sees the Athletics' All-Star catcher Shea Langeliers potentially sidelined for the season with a knee injury. This news, reported by ESPN, casts a shadow over the Athletics' hopes as they approach the season's final stretch.

The Milwaukee Brewers added to the day's dramas, designating pitcher Lance McCullers Jr. for assignment. Acquired from the Astros less than two weeks ago, McCullers' brief stint with the Brewers might be over, raising questions about the team's strategy heading into the playoffs.

Meanwhile, sports fans can also look forward to several exciting matchups and tournaments. From MLB games across the country and golf's 3M Open, to the F1 Hungarian Grand Prix and the Tour de France’s climactic final stage, spectators are in for an action-packed day.