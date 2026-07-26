Tragedy at Berlin's LGBTQ Pride: Islamist's Minivan Rampage

In Berlin, a known Islamist launched a deadly minivan attack near a major LGBTQ Pride event, leaving one dead and 29 injured. The suspect was shot by police in Spandau after brandishing a weapon. The incident raises concerns about security and fuels immigration debates following similar recent attacks.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-07-2026 23:25 IST | Created: 26-07-2026 23:25 IST
Tragedy at Berlin's LGBTQ Pride: Islamist's Minivan Rampage
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  • Country:
  • Germany

In a tragic incident that shook Berlin, a known Islamist suspect drove a minivan into a crowd near a major LGBTQ Pride gathering, resulting in one death and twenty-nine injuries. The attack unfolded in the Tiergarten park, close to the Brandenburg Gate, casting a shadow over one of Europe's largest pride events, Christopher Street Day.

The suspect, identified as Abdul B, was located in Spandau hours after the attack. Armed with a bladed weapon, he charged at law enforcement officers, prompting them to open fire. Despite immediate resuscitation attempts, the suspect succumbed to his injuries at the scene, according to Berlin police and a federal prosecutor's spokesperson.

This incident is the latest in a string of vehicle attacks on crowds in Germany, sparking debates on security and immigration. With tensions high, Chancellor Friedrich Merz emphasized the importance of protecting Germany's liberal values at a memorial service in Berlin, advocating for unity and the defense of freedom.

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