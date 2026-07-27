CXMT Corp's Debut Sparks Surge in China Stocks

China stocks experienced a boost as CXMT Corp's impressive debut lifted sentiments following a tech share selloff. CXMT became the largest China-listed company, raising concerns over its valuation's sustainability. Despite initial unease, the performance offered hopes of stabilizing the tech market post-rout.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-07-2026 12:19 IST | Created: 27-07-2026 12:19 IST
CXMT Corp's Debut Sparks Surge in China Stocks
  • Country:
  • China

On Monday, China stocks witnessed a notable rise, driven largely by memory chipmaker CXMT Corp's spectacular debut, which saw its value surge roughly six-fold. The listing of CXMT, which positions it as the largest China-listed company by market value, gave a much-needed lift to investor sentiment amid a recent selloff in tech stocks.

However, doubts remain regarding CXMT's high valuation and whether the market rebound can be sustained. William Xin, chairman of Spring Mountain Pu Jiang Investment Management, revealed he purchased new shares from CXMT's $8.6 billion offering last week but decided to sell them at market open after the stock's significant jump surpassed his expectations.

The CSI300 Index and the Shanghai Composite Index both rose approximately 1%, with positive sentiment seen as crucial given regulators' efforts to stem significant market losses this month. Meanwhile, broader effects are visible—chipmaking materials and equipment sectors have gained, though chip stocks fell as capital shifted toward CXMT. Despite concerns over CXMT's pricing, the company’s success is pivotal for the technology sector's next phase of growth.

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