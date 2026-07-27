Detained Rohingya: A Quest for Safety Amid Growing Tensions
Over 100 Rohingya asylum seekers were detained by Malaysian authorities outside the UN refugee agency in Kuala Lumpur after seeking protection due to evictions. Tensions have risen amid online hate and misinformation, with calls for Malaysia to protect rather than detain these vulnerable refugees.
- Country:
- Malaysia
On Monday, Malaysian authorities detained over 100 Rohingya Muslim asylum seekers in Kuala Lumpur. The group had gathered in front of the U.N. refugee agency seeking refuge after being evicted from their homes.
The refugees, including women and children, were reportedly forced out of their homes in Penang by local residents. They traveled to Kuala Lumpur for assistance, but were instead taken to police headquarters for further checks.
This incident has sparked calls for the Malaysian government to prioritize the protection of refugee rights amidst increasing online hate speech and public scrutiny against the Rohingya community.
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