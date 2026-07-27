Pan-African Parliament Begins Reform Drive to Boost Continental Impact

The Pan-African Parliament (PAP) has launched an ambitious programme of institutional reforms aimed at making the continental legislature more effective, transparent and responsive to the needs of African citizens.

Opening the First Ordinary Session of the Seventh Parliament in Midrand, PAP President Dr. Fateh Boutbig described the new parliamentary term as the start of a new phase for the institution, one that places greater emphasis on delivering measurable outcomes rather than simply adopting resolutions. He said Africans expect their continental institutions to produce meaningful improvements in people's lives through practical action, accountability and stronger governance.

Reform agenda built on four guiding principles

Boutbig said the Seventh Parliament will be guided by the principles of Reform, Effectiveness, Partnership and Delivery, with a renewed commitment to ensuring that parliamentary decisions translate into real progress across the continent.

The reform programme seeks to strengthen the Parliament by improving governance structures, updating its rules of procedure and promoting a culture of competence, innovation, transparency and accountability. The institution also intends to enhance parliamentary diplomacy so it can play a more active role in supporting African integration and cooperation.

Boutbig thanked South Africa for continuing to host the Pan-African Parliament and acknowledged the country's longstanding support for the institution and the wider African Union.

Economic integration and peace remain top priorities

A major focus of the Seventh Parliament will be supporting the implementation of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA). Boutbig described the agreement as more than a trade arrangement, calling it a strategic project that reflects Africa's determination to build a stronger and more self-reliant future.

The Parliament plans to promote legislative harmonisation among member states and encourage closer cooperation to unlock the full economic benefits of continental trade.

Peace and security will also remain high on the agenda. Boutbig reaffirmed the Parliament's commitment to African-led solutions for resolving conflicts, saying the institution will continue serving as a platform for dialogue, mediation and peaceful dispute resolution while supporting the African Union's peace initiatives.

Digital transformation and sustainable development

The Parliament will also prioritise digital transformation and digital sovereignty, recognising technology as a key driver of Africa's future economic growth and institutional development.

Boutbig further highlighted the African Union's 2026 Theme of the Year, which focuses on safeguarding sustainable water and sanitation services. He called for stronger legislative action to protect and manage the continent's water resources, describing them as essential for public health, economic development and long-term sustainability.

As the Seventh Parliament begins its work, the institution says it is committed to strengthening its role within the African Union while delivering practical solutions that advance integration, sustainable development and improved quality of life across Africa.