Ramaphosa Accepts IDAC Head Andrea Johnson’s Immediate Resignation

President Cyril Ramaphosa has accepted the immediate resignation of Advocate Andrea Johnson as head of the Independent Directorate Against Corruption (IDAC), bringing an end to her tenure at the anti-corruption unit amid growing public attention surrounding her testimony before the Madlanga Commission.

The resignation was approved under Section 12(8)(a) of the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) Act of 1998 after Johnson formally requested to be released from her position with immediate effect. Her request was addressed to both the National Director of Public Prosecutions and the President.

Scrutiny linked to Madlanga Commission testimony

Johnson has faced increased scrutiny over her role in several prosecutorial matters following evidence she presented before the Madlanga Commission. Her testimony has drawn attention to decisions made during her time in senior prosecutorial positions, placing her leadership of IDAC under the spotlight.

The Presidency said President Ramaphosa agreed to the request after receiving a recommendation from Minister of Justice and Constitutional Development Mmamoloko Kubayi. The recommendation was supported by National Director of Public Prosecutions Advocate Andy Mothibi, who also backed Johnson's release from office.

President thanks Johnson for her service

In a brief statement, the Presidency acknowledged Johnson's years of service within the National Prosecuting Authority, including her leadership of IDAC. President Ramaphosa expressed appreciation for her contribution to the institution during her time in office.

The Presidency also reaffirmed the government's commitment to supporting the National Prosecuting Authority, emphasizing that the fight against crime and corruption remains a national priority. The message was directed at the leadership and staff of the NPA, offering reassurance that the institution continues to have the government's full backing.

Commission proceedings continue

Although she has stepped down from her position as head of IDAC, Johnson continues to appear before the Madlanga Commission, where she is expected to provide further evidence as part of the ongoing proceedings.

Her resignation comes at a significant moment for South Africa's anti-corruption efforts, with the work of the commission continuing to attract close public and legal attention while authorities seek to strengthen accountability within the justice system.