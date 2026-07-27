Trained but Still Locked Out: The Reality Facing South Africa’s TVET Youth

South Africa's TVET system can teach young people how to work, but it cannot guarantee that the economy will give them somewhere to work. That gap between qualification and opportunity is where many graduates become stranded.

In the study "Enhancing Youth Employability Through Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET): A Narrative Inquiry into Skill Development and Entrepreneurship in South Africa," published in the MDPI journal Youth, University of South Africa researcher Gibson Makamure examines how young people navigate that divide. Their stories reveal that practical experience, mentorship, family encouragement and industry access strengthen confidence, while skills mismatches, limited finance and weak labour-market absorption turn vocational promise into frustration.

The Skills Pipeline Breaks at the Workplace Door

The study exposes a familiar but poorly addressed policy failure: training systems can increase the supply of qualified young people without improving their chances of entering work.

Participants repeatedly described a gap between what they learned in college and what employers expected. Some said they lacked practical exposure; others encountered entry-level vacancies that still demanded prior experience. One participant observed that industry could not absorb all graduates, leaving many trained young people unemployed. Another described knowing they had skills but feeling that the system was not helping them turn those skills into opportunity.

These accounts challenge the assumption that unemployment mainly reflects a deficit within young people. A graduate can be motivated and competent yet remain excluded when firms are not hiring, training is disconnected from workplace practice, or placement systems are weak. The study shifts the debate from "Are young people employable?" to "Are institutions and labour markets organised to use their skills?"

Gauteng offers an especially revealing setting. As South Africa's economic hub, it has more industries, colleges and work-based opportunities than many other provinces. If young people in this relatively connected environment still struggle to move from training into work, the barriers may be even more severe in rural provinces where employer networks and institutional capacity are thinner.

Expanding TVET enrolment cannot substitute for job creation. Governments must connect vocational planning to sectoral growth, local industrial development and employer demand. Otherwise, success will be measured by certificates issued rather than livelihoods created.

Confidence Is Built Through Contact, Not Classrooms Alone

Practical exposure does more than improve technical competence. It changes how young people see themselves. Participants who took part in industry visits, workplace projects or attachments said those experiences gave them knowledge that could not be acquired in class. They also reported greater confidence, a clearer understanding of professional expectations and a stronger sense that they belonged in the world of work. Mentorship had a similar effect, particularly for those considering entrepreneurship. It opened access to industry knowledge, role models and networks while turning vague ambitions into more credible pathways.

Employability is partly psychological and relational. Young people need opportunities to test their abilities in authentic settings, receive recognition from professionals and build a believable identity as workers or entrepreneurs. Without those experiences, even technically capable graduates may doubt whether they are ready.

The study also highlights family encouragement and peer support. Participants described drawing motivation from relatives, friends and the visible success of others. Their resilience was not presented as an isolated personal quality; it was sustained by relationships that reinforced purpose when institutions or labour markets offered little certainty.

Policymakers often celebrate youth resilience while overlooking the structures that make resilience necessary. Praising perseverance is not enough when students lack equipment, placements, mentors or employer access. Support systems should therefore be designed as part of the training model rather than treated as optional additions.

For colleges, this means embedding work-integrated learning, career guidance, alumni networks and structured mentoring into programmes. For employers, it means moving beyond occasional campus visits toward sustained participation in curriculum design, placements and recruitment. Development agencies and civil society can strengthen transition support for students who are technically trained but disconnected from opportunity.

Entrepreneurship Cannot Be Outsourced to Individual Grit

When wage employment is scarce, entrepreneurship is frequently presented as the alternative. The study shows why that message can become misleading. Participants expressed entrepreneurial ambitions, including plans to establish businesses based on the skills they were acquiring. Yet their stories revealed recurring barriers: limited access to finance, insufficient mentorship, weak business networks and inadequate practical experience. Several felt they had the determination to start enterprises but lacked the ecosystem needed to make them sustainable.

Entrepreneurship is not produced simply by encouraging young people to be bold or self-reliant. A viable enterprise requires capital, market information, customers, regulatory knowledge, equipment and networks. Without these, entrepreneurship policy risks transferring responsibility for a weak labour market onto individuals.

TVET colleges could play a much larger role in closing this gap. Entrepreneurship education should not stop at classroom modules on business plans. Students need incubation, exposure to buyers, support with registration and compliance, access to shared equipment and links to credit or grants. Procurement systems could also create realistic opportunities for youth-led firms in sectors connected to vocational training.

Financial institutions must be part of the solution, but lending alone is not enough. Credit without mentorship, market access or risk-sharing may deepen vulnerability rather than create sustainable businesses. Better models could combine small grants, concessional finance, coaching and milestone-based support.

Many countries are expanding vocational education while encouraging self-employment because formal job creation is weak. The South African evidence suggests these strategies will underperform unless entrepreneurship support is treated as infrastructure rather than inspiration.

TVET Reform Must Follow the Economy, Not Run Beside It

The study shows that youth narratives are not merely personal testimonies. They are diagnostic evidence about how institutions function. The theoretical model presented in the paper places support systems and systemic barriers at the beginning of the pathway. These forces shape identity, resilience and self-efficacy, which then influence employability and entrepreneurial aspirations. The model explains why students with similar technical training may experience different outcomes depending on their access to mentors, industry networks, finance and practical learning.

This approach has governance implications. Youth voices are often collected after programmes are designed, usually through satisfaction surveys or consultations with limited influence. Integrating young people's experiences into policy development could help institutions identify where curricula are outdated, placements are inaccessible or support programmes exist on paper but not in practice.

The research aligns most clearly with SDG 4 on quality education, SDG 8 on decent work and SDG 10 on reduced inequalities. But its significance extends beyond the SDGs. It speaks to a global debate about whether education systems are being judged by participation or by outcomes. Enrolment and completion matter, but the decisive test is whether training improves economic agency.

The evidence should be interpreted with care. The study is qualitative, based on a purposive sample of 24 participants in Gauteng. It provides depth rather than national representativeness. Participants were selected partly because they had experienced systemic barriers and showed interest in entrepreneurship, which may have strengthened those themes. The study also does not include employers' perspectives or track whether mentorship and workplace exposure later translated into jobs, earnings or business survival.

The limitations point to the next research agenda. Comparative studies across provinces could test how geography shapes opportunity. Longitudinal research could follow graduates over several years. Employer surveys could identify where curriculum and recruitment expectations diverge. Mixed-method studies could measure whether placements, mentoring and enterprise support produce better labour-market outcomes.