Roberto Mancini's Dramatic Return to Italy's National Team

In a notable comeback, former Italy manager Roberto Mancini is set to return for a second term as the national team coach, as announced by Italian Football Federation (FIGC) President Giovanni Malago. This decision follows the departure of Gennaro Gattuso after Italy's failure to qualify for the World Cup.

Mancini, who previously led Italy to the European Championship title in 2021, has an impressive track record with clubs including Inter Milan and Manchester City. Meanwhile, Claudio Ranieri steps in as the new technical director, replacing the incumbent Paolo Maldini.

Pep Guardiola, originally considered for the coaching role, declined the position. The changes signal a new era for Italy's national team, aiming to improve their performance on the global stage following a period of setbacks.