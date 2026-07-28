Wall Street's Mixed Opening: Nasdaq Dips Amid AI Concerns
The Nasdaq opened lower, reflecting cautious global sentiment due to concerns over AI chip stocks amid rising corporate spending and Chinese competition. Meanwhile, the Dow Jones gained slightly, while the S&P 500 experienced a modest decline. This was ahead of significant earnings announcements from major Wall Street companies.
- Country:
- United States
The Nasdaq started the day on a downward trend, a movement that echoed global market apprehension concerning AI chip companies. These concerns revolve around substantial corporate spending and increasing competition from Chinese firms.
Conversely, the Dow Jones Industrial Average experienced an uptick, gaining 282.8 points or 0.54% to reach 52,492.88 at the market's opening.
The S&P 500 recorded a fall of 17.6 points, dropping 0.24% to stand at 7,395.55, while the Nasdaq Composite fell by 107.0 points, or 0.43%, to 24,825.072.
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