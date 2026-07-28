South African Farmers to Boost Maize Production by 4.3% in 2025/2026
South African farmers are anticipated to increase maize production by 4.3% in the 2025/2026 season, reaching 17.363 million metric tons, according to the Crop Estimates Committee (CEC). This growth is attributed to a rise in both white and yellow maize production, catering to human consumption and animal feed needs.
- Country:
- South Africa
South Africa is on track to boost its maize production by 4.3% for the 2025/2026 season, as reported by the government's Crop Estimates Committee (CEC) on Tuesday. The latest estimates suggest a harvest of 17.363 million metric tons, surpassing last season's 16.65 million metric tons.
The improved forecast reflects increased productivity in both white and yellow maize categories. According to the CEC, white maize production, primarily for human consumption, is expected to reach 9.391 million metric tons.
Meanwhile, yellow maize, predominantly used in animal feed, is estimated at 7.972 million metric tons. The previous estimate in June placed the 2026 harvest slightly lower at 17.255 million metric tons.
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