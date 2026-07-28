Global Figures Rally to Preserve Refugee Protections Amid Intensifying Pressures

Prominent global figures, including Angelina Jolie and Cate Blanchett, advocate for the preservation of refugee protections as the United Nations highlights increasing challenges to asylum systems. The 1951 Refugee Convention faces mounting pressures from governments curbing asylum rights, amidst financial constraints impacting the U.N. refugee agency's ability to respond effectively.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-07-2026 23:58 IST | Created: 28-07-2026 23:58 IST
Global Figures Rally to Preserve Refugee Protections Amid Intensifying Pressures
  • Country:
  • United States

On Tuesday, notable personalities like Angelina Jolie, Cate Blanchett, and Archbishop of Canterbury Sarah Mullally voiced their support for upholding refugee protections, while the United Nations spotlighted escalating challenges confronting asylum systems worldwide.

The foundational 1951 Refugee Convention, established post-World War II, is under strain as governments intensify border controls amid close-to-record levels of displacement. Despite broad endorsement of refuge principles, legal safeguards are at risk, prompting the U.N. refugee agency to release a supportive statement, "The Promise," endorsed by celebrities and leaders across various sectors.

High Commissioner Barham Salih emphasized the necessity of the convention for humanity, amidst reports of diminishing U.S. backing for the U.N. agency. With pressures on funding and governmental asylum curbs, including those in the EU and the U.S., voices within the international community stress the urgency for continued support and adherence to refugee protection commitments.

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