UNHCR's Enduring Ties with the U.S.
The United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees, Barham Salih, expressed optimism about continuing the organization's partnership with the United States. Despite fears of a split under the Trump administration, diplomatic efforts have retained crucial U.S. support, ensuring aid for millions of displaced people worldwide.
- Country:
- United States
The United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees, Barham Salih, expressed optimism on Tuesday regarding the continuation of its partnership with the United States amid concerns of a possible disassociation under the Trump administration.
Salih emphasized the longstanding and vital nature of the U.S.-UNHCR alliance, stating, "The United States has been a very important, vital partner to UNHCR for decades. That partnership remains as vital as ever and we are hopeful that this partnership will continue," during a press briefing.
Earlier reports from diplomats to Reuters highlighted that the threat of a rupture had been avoided, thanks to successful diplomatic engagements by U.N. officials and other stakeholders. The U.S. continues to be the largest donor to the refugee agency, which plays a critical role in aiding millions of displaced individuals and upholding their legal protections as mandated by a 75-year-old convention.
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