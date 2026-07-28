UNHCR's Enduring Ties with the U.S.

The United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees, Barham Salih, expressed optimism about continuing the organization's partnership with the United States. Despite fears of a split under the Trump administration, diplomatic efforts have retained crucial U.S. support, ensuring aid for millions of displaced people worldwide.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-07-2026 22:21 IST | Created: 28-07-2026 22:21 IST
UNHCR's Enduring Ties with the U.S.
  • Country:
  • United States

The United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees, Barham Salih, expressed optimism on Tuesday regarding the continuation of its partnership with the United States amid concerns of a possible disassociation under the Trump administration.

Salih emphasized the longstanding and vital nature of the U.S.-UNHCR alliance, stating, "The United States has been a very important, vital partner to UNHCR for decades. That partnership remains as vital ⁠as ​ever and we ⁠are hopeful that this partnership will continue," during a press briefing.

Earlier reports from diplomats to Reuters highlighted that the threat of a rupture had been avoided, thanks to successful diplomatic engagements by U.N. officials and other stakeholders. The U.S. continues to be the largest donor to the refugee agency, which plays a critical role in aiding millions of displaced individuals and upholding their legal protections as mandated by a 75-year-old convention.

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