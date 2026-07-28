UNHCR's Enduring Ties with the U.S.

The United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees, Barham Salih, expressed optimism on Tuesday regarding the continuation of its partnership with the United States amid concerns of a possible disassociation under the Trump administration.

Salih emphasized the longstanding and vital nature of the U.S.-UNHCR alliance, stating, "The United States has been a very important, vital partner to UNHCR for decades. That partnership remains as vital ⁠as ​ever and we ⁠are hopeful that this partnership will continue," during a press briefing.

Earlier reports from diplomats to Reuters highlighted that the threat of a rupture had been avoided, thanks to successful diplomatic engagements by U.N. officials and other stakeholders. The U.S. continues to be the largest donor to the refugee agency, which plays a critical role in aiding millions of displaced individuals and upholding their legal protections as mandated by a 75-year-old convention.