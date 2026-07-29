Apple Reaches Trillion-Dollar Heights with Strategic Moves

Apple's market cap briefly hit a record $5 trillion, helped by strong product demand and strategic decisions like skipping the AI spending race. It has surpassed Nvidia as the most valuable company. Apple's new leasing program and stable iPhone pricing have further bolstered consumer demand.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-07-2026 01:00 IST | Created: 29-07-2026 01:00 IST
Apple Reaches Trillion-Dollar Heights with Strategic Moves
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Apple Inc. momentarily crossed the historic $5 trillion market capitalization mark on Tuesday, becoming only the second company ever to achieve such a milestone after Nvidia. At its peak session value, Apple's shares traded at $342.89, while the company’s market valuation touched $5.036 trillion.

The tech giant's strategic decisions, including bypassing the costly AI spending frenzy that is affecting big tech competitors and focusing on enhancing customer experience, have fueled its rise. Apple’s stock has shown an impressive gain of about 25% this year, outperforming rivals like Nvidia, Meta, Alphabet, and Microsoft.

Additionally, Apple's new leasing initiative, launched with Klarna, offers iPhones and other products at monthly payments, effectively changing consumer perception of cost. Analysts predict a more than 15% increase in Apple's quarterly revenue, as the company prepares to announce its third-quarter earnings.

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