Moin Chaabani Takes the Helm: Tunisian Football's New Era

Tunisia appoints Moin Chaabani as head coach of their national football team, replacing Herve Renard. Chaabani, a successful club coach, is set to lead Tunisia through upcoming challenges, including the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers. His tenure marks a fresh start following Tunisia's disappointing World Cup performance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-07-2026 00:35 IST | Created: 29-07-2026 00:35 IST
Moin Chaabani Takes the Helm: Tunisian Football's New Era
  • Country:
  • Tunisia

The Tunisian Football Federation (FTF) announced the appointment of Moin Chaabani as the new head coach of the national team, who will serve until 2030. This decision comes after the departure of Herve Renard, who could not prevent Tunisia's winless campaign in the 2026 World Cup.

Chaabani, 45, boasts an impressive track record, having recently left Morocco's Renaissance de Berkane after securing their first domestic league title and the CAF Confederation Cup. His successes also include winning two CAF Champions League titles with Tunisia's Esperance.

Taking over the national team for the first time, Chaabani faces the challenge of guiding Tunisia in their 2027 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against Uganda, Libya, and Botswana in Group H. This appointment highlights Tunisia's strategic shift, having changed coaches seven times since 2024.

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