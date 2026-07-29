U.S. Unveils Ban on Chinese Robots and Inverters to Protect AI Supply Chain

The Trump administration is set to announce bans on new imports of Chinese robots and power inverters, aiming to protect the U.S. artificial intelligence infrastructure from potential national security threats, officials disclosed on Tuesday.

These measures, coming from the Federal Communications Commission, will restrict imports of new models of humanoid and quadruped robots as well as connected power inverters, deemed crucial for AI development, renewable energy grid connections, and data center operations.

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent has highlighted concerns over intellectual property theft by Chinese AI firms, leading to potential U.S. sanctions. The actions reflect a broader strategy to reindustrialize America and ensure secure, independent supply chains for emerging technologies.