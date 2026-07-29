New Zealand Eyes Homegrown Long-Range Drone Capability

New Zealand is taking the first step toward adding long-range one-way strike drones to its Defence Force, with the Government inviting industry to help shape the future of this new capability. Defence Minister Chris Penk said officials will soon issue a request for information, with a strong focus on encouraging New Zealand businesses to put forward innovative solutions.

Defence investment opens doors for local industry

The planned drones are designed to carry an explosive payload to a target without returning to their launch point. Operated by people rather than autonomous systems, they offer a more affordable option than traditional missiles while giving defence personnel greater operational flexibility.

Penk said strengthening national security and supporting economic growth can go hand in hand. As global security conditions continue to shift, New Zealand needs modern equipment that allows the Defence Force to work effectively alongside international partners while protecting the country's interests.

The Minister said local companies already possess valuable expertise in advanced manufacturing, digital technologies and emerging drone systems, making them well placed to contribute to future defence projects.

Strong focus on innovation and skilled jobs

The Government sees defence spending as more than military investment. It also creates opportunities for skilled employment, strengthens regional economies and supports high-value industries that develop advanced technology.

More than 80 percent of the New Zealand Defence Force's NZ$2.6 billion annual operating budget is already spent within the country, providing a significant contribution to local businesses and suppliers. The latest procurement plans are expected to build on that foundation by encouraging further growth in the domestic defence technology sector.

Several New Zealand firms are already involved in developing drone technology, simulation systems and other specialised capabilities that support Defence operations.

Maritime surveillance also under review

Alongside the strike drone project, Defence will begin market research for unarmed long-range uncrewed aircraft capable of carrying out maritime surveillance missions. New Zealand businesses are also being encouraged to participate in this process by responding to the request for information.

The Government believes locally developed solutions could play an important role in strengthening surveillance over New Zealand's vast maritime environment while supporting innovation across the country's technology sector.

Multi-million-dollar capability programme

Both the one-way strike drone programme and the maritime surveillance aircraft project were identified in the Defence Capability Plan. Each project has an indicative funding range of between NZ$100 million and NZ$300 million, with final capability requirements to be confirmed through the procurement process.

The information gathered from industry will help Defence determine the most suitable technologies before moving to the next stage of acquisition.