Ukraine Under Siege: Deadly Strikes and Air Defense Shortages

In an overnight barrage that heightened existing tensions, Russia launched a significant attack on Ukraine, deploying over 70 missiles and approximately 280 drones, according to President Volodymyr Zelenskiy. This assault tragically claimed the lives of eight individuals, as Ukraine faces desperate shortages in air defense supplies, urging international allies for assistance.

The capital city of Kyiv and the western region of Lviv bore the brunt of these attacks, with Poland, a NATO ally, mobilizing fighter jets to secure its airspace amid concerns over missile incursions. The Ukrainian air force managed to intercept 55 missiles and 265 drones but highlighted the chronic scarcity of the U.S.-made Patriot air defense system.

With the war now in its fifth year, both nations have ramped up long-range strikes, focusing on strategic military targets. Meanwhile, domestic tensions mounted as Russia reported drone attacks causing fires in its key logistical warehouses. These developments underscore the volatile nature of the conflict, influencing both military and economic dynamics in the region.