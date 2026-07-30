AFC President Challenges FIFA's Proposal on World Cup Stake Sale

AFC President Sheikh Salman bin Ebrahim Al-Khalifa criticized FIFA's plan to sell World Cup stakes to private investors, stating that the lack of consultation undermines continental football. In a letter to AFC members, he called for rigorous examination of the proposal via proper governance channels.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-07-2026 15:02 IST | Created: 30-07-2026 15:02 IST
AFC President Challenges FIFA's Proposal on World Cup Stake Sale
  • Country:
  • Bahrain

AFC President Sheikh Salman bin Ebrahim Al-Khalifa has voiced strong opposition to FIFA's recent proposal to sell stakes in the World Cup to private investors, labeling the lack of consultation 'totally unacceptable.' His comments, expressed in a letter to the AFC's 47 member federations, were obtained by Reuters.

FIFA revealed plans to establish a $20 billion commercial subsidiary to manage the World Cup, raising significant concerns from continental bodies, including the AFC. Sheikh Salman emphasized that the confederation was not informed ahead of the announcement and stressed the need for thorough scrutiny of the commercial proposal.

The AFC expressed apprehension that FIFA's unilateral decisions threaten the foundation of continental football, founded on cooperation and transparency. Sheikh Salman urged AFC members to delay decision-making on the proposal until further deliberations and analyses are conducted with FIFA, asserting a commitment to trust and unity in football's growth.

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