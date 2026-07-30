European Stocks Rise Amid Sector Gains and Global Tensions

European shares experienced gains driven by strong earnings in financials and industrials, while investors examined the impact of Middle East tensions and U.S. interest rates uncertainty. The STOXX 600 rose 0.5%, with notable boosts from banks and construction stocks. Mixed results from major companies and Fed policy added complexity to market sentiment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-07-2026 15:03 IST | Created: 30-07-2026 15:03 IST
European Stocks Rise Amid Sector Gains and Global Tensions
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European shares climbed on Thursday, buoyed by robust earnings in cyclical sectors like financials and industrials, against a backdrop of escalating Middle East tensions and uncertainty over U.S. interest rates.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index increased 0.5% to 648.50 by mid-morning, with banks such as Spain's BBVA spearheading the rise following a notable quarterly profit boost. Construction and materials stocks also surged, driven by a strong performance from French conglomerate Bouygues.

Boosts in the financial and industrial sectors contributed significantly to the gains, despite negative performances from Airbus and Rentokil. Energy stocks saw modest increases as geopolitical tensions pushed Brent crude prices higher. The Federal Reserve's inaction on interest rates compounded market complexities.

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