Russian Journalist Sentenced: Darya Shipacheva's Treason Verdict

Russian journalist Darya Shipacheva was convicted of treason and sentenced to 12 years in a penal colony. The trial occurred behind closed doors, with charges linked to an alleged money transfer to Ukraine. Shipacheva, specializing in science and medical journalism, faced Russia's intensified media censorship, pleading guilty to receive the minimum sentence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-07-2026 18:20 IST | Created: 29-07-2026 18:20 IST
Russian Journalist Sentenced: Darya Shipacheva's Treason Verdict
  • Country:
  • Russia

In a closed-door trial, Russian journalist Darya Shipacheva was convicted of treason by a Moscow court and sentenced to 12 years in a penal colony, according to Interfax. The charges relate to an alleged money transfer to Ukraine.

Shipacheva, who specialized in science and medical journalism, worked for several prominent Russian media outlets. She appeared shocked as the verdict was read, pleading guilty to receive the minimum sentence.

Russia has tightened censorship laws and exerted pressure on independent media since its 2022 invasion of Ukraine. Prior to this verdict, the Committee to Protect Journalists reported that 29 journalists were imprisoned in Russia due to their work.

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