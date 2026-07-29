Russian Journalist Sentenced: Darya Shipacheva's Treason Verdict

In a closed-door trial, Russian journalist Darya Shipacheva was convicted of treason by a Moscow court and sentenced to 12 years in a penal colony, according to Interfax. The charges relate to an alleged money transfer to Ukraine.

Shipacheva, who specialized in science and medical journalism, worked for several prominent Russian media outlets. She appeared shocked as the verdict was read, pleading guilty to receive the minimum sentence.

Russia has tightened censorship laws and exerted pressure on independent media since its 2022 invasion of Ukraine. Prior to this verdict, the Committee to Protect Journalists reported that 29 journalists were imprisoned in Russia due to their work.