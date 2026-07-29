Public Exam Law Gets Tougher to Protect Students

India has taken another step to strengthen the security of public examinations after the Lok Sabha passed the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Amendment Bill, 2026 by a voice vote. The new amendments introduce stricter punishments, faster investigations and dedicated courts to tackle organised exam fraud, giving greater protection to millions of students and job aspirants who rely on fair recruitment and admission processes.

Stronger penalties for exam-related crimes

Replying to the debate in the Lok Sabha, Union Minister Dr. Jitendra Singh said the amendments reinforce the Government's commitment to preserving the integrity, transparency and credibility of public examinations. He said the changes build on the 2024 law by incorporating practical lessons and constructive suggestions to make the legal framework even stronger against organised examination-related offences.

The revised law significantly increases punishments for those found using unfair means. Prison terms have been raised from three to five years to five to ten years, while the maximum fine has increased from ₹10 lakh to ₹50 lakh. Service providers involved in malpractice can now face fines of up to ₹5 crore instead of ₹1 crore, along with an eight-year ban from conducting public examinations, doubling the earlier four-year debarment period.

Faster investigations and dedicated courts

The Amendment Bill also introduces Special Fast Track Courts to ensure cases involving public examination offences move quickly through the justice system. Investigations are expected to be completed within two months, while trials should conclude within three months after the filing of a charge sheet. The legislation also provides for the appointment of Special Public Prosecutors and allows the Government to establish a Special Task Force to investigate organised examination-related crimes with greater efficiency.

Dr. Jitendra Singh said these measures are designed to deliver swift justice while discouraging criminal networks that target recruitment and entrance examinations.

Building a secure examination system

The Minister noted that the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Act, 2024 already covers examinations conducted by agencies including the Union Public Service Commission, Staff Selection Commission, Railway Recruitment Boards, Institute of Banking Personnel Selection and the National Testing Agency. Offences under the law are already classified as cognizable, non-bailable and non-compoundable.

He also recalled the Prime Minister's announcement of a high-level expert task force to make India's public examination system leak-proof, adding that several recommendations have already been put into action to strengthen the examination ecosystem.

Protecting honest students

Dr. Jitendra Singh informed the House that 52 FIRs have already been registered under the 2024 Act, reflecting the Government's focus on strict enforcement against examination-related offences. He said the amendments are intended to ensure that sincere students succeed through merit while organised criminal activities face tougher legal consequences and quicker punishment.

With the passage of the Amendment Bill, the Government expects to strengthen public confidence in the fairness of India's examination system and better protect the aspirations of students competing for education and employment opportunities.