Tensions Rise: Unapproved Strikes in Iraq
Iraqi government spokesperson Haider al-Aboudi announced Iraq's lack of consent or prior knowledge of U.S.-Saudi airstrikes targeting Iran-backed factions within its borders. These strikes were executed as retaliation for alleged drone attacks on Saudi Arabian oil infrastructure.
- Country:
- Iraq
The Iraqi government expressed its surprise on Thursday at recent U.S.-Saudi military actions within its borders. According to Haider al-Aboudi, the government's spokesperson, Baghdad neither approved nor was informed in advance of these airstrikes.
The strikes, carried out jointly by Saudi Arabia and the U.S. Central Command, targeted Iran-supported groups in Iraq. These groups were accused of being behind drone attacks on Saudi oil facilities.
This unexpected military intervention underscores growing regional tensions, with Iraq caught in the middle of geopolitical conflicts involving key international players.
ALSO READ
-
Saudi Arabia Launches Multinational Maritime Defence Coalition to Secure Red Sea
-
Escalating Tensions: Drone Strikes and Naval Blockades Rock Middle East
-
Saudi Arabia's Budget Deficit Plummets by Over 70%
-
Houthis and Iraqi Armed Groups Intensify Collaborative Strikes on Saudi Arabia
-
Saudi Arabia Reports Substantial Budget Deficit in Q2 2026