Tensions Rise: Unapproved Strikes in Iraq

Iraqi government spokesperson Haider al-Aboudi announced Iraq's lack of consent or prior knowledge of U.S.-Saudi airstrikes targeting Iran-backed factions within its borders. These strikes were executed as retaliation for alleged drone attacks on Saudi Arabian oil infrastructure.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 31-07-2026 01:13 IST | Created: 31-07-2026 01:13 IST
Tensions Rise: Unapproved Strikes in Iraq
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Iraq

The Iraqi government expressed its surprise on Thursday at recent U.S.-Saudi military actions within its borders. According to Haider al-Aboudi, the government's spokesperson, Baghdad neither approved nor was informed in advance of these airstrikes.

The strikes, carried out jointly by Saudi Arabia and the U.S. Central Command, targeted Iran-supported groups in Iraq. These groups were accused of being behind drone attacks on Saudi oil facilities.

This unexpected military intervention underscores growing regional tensions, with Iraq caught in the middle of geopolitical conflicts involving key international players.

TRENDING

1
Australia Takes Legal Action Against Telegram Over Terror Content

Australia Takes Legal Action Against Telegram Over Terror Content

Australia
2
U.S. Launches Retaliatory Strikes in Iran

U.S. Launches Retaliatory Strikes in Iran

United States
3
Poland Takes to the Skies: Fighter Jets Defend Airspace

Poland Takes to the Skies: Fighter Jets Defend Airspace

Poland
4
Australia Sues Telegram Over Pro-Terror Content

Australia Sues Telegram Over Pro-Terror Content

Australia

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

The Countries Best Prepared for AI Are Pulling Ahead in Eco-Innovation

Southeast Asia Must Put Natech Hazards Into Climate Adaptation Plans: Here's Why

The Green Cost Crunch: Can AI Turn Compliance into Competitive Advantage?

Small Firms, Big Digital Divide: The Industry 4.0 Reality Check

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026