Tensions Rise: Unapproved Strikes in Iraq

The Iraqi government expressed its surprise on Thursday at recent U.S.-Saudi military actions within its borders. According to Haider al-Aboudi, the government's spokesperson, Baghdad neither approved nor was informed in advance of these airstrikes.

The strikes, carried out jointly by Saudi Arabia and the U.S. Central Command, targeted Iran-supported groups in Iraq. These groups were accused of being behind drone attacks on Saudi oil facilities.

This unexpected military intervention underscores growing regional tensions, with Iraq caught in the middle of geopolitical conflicts involving key international players.