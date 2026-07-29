CSIR-IMMT Opens Advanced E-Learning Centre for Skill Development

The CSIR–Institute of Minerals and Materials Technology (CSIR-IMMT) in Bhubaneswar has launched an Advanced E-Learning Centre to expand digital education, improve access to skill development programmes and support the training needs of students, researchers and industry professionals. The facility has been established under the CSIR Integrated Skill Initiative, strengthening the institute's efforts to deliver technology-enabled learning across the country.

The centre was inaugurated on July 27, 2026, by Dr. Vinay Kumar, Scientist-G and Nodal Scientist for the CSIR Integrated Skill Initiative at the CSIR-Human Resource Development Centre (CSIR-HRDC), in the presence of Dr. Ramanuj Narayan, Director of CSIR-IMMT. The programme began with a tree plantation drive, followed by the inauguration ceremony and a skill development meeting at the S. S. Bhatnagar Hall.

Expanding access to digital learning

Welcoming participants, Dr. Ramanuj Narayan said the new facility reflects the institute's commitment to strengthening digital education, innovation and skill development through modern learning infrastructure. He noted that the centre will improve access to quality educational resources while helping students, researchers and professionals build practical skills needed in today's research and industrial sectors.

The event brought together scientists, research scholars, students and staff members to discuss future opportunities in technology-enabled learning and workforce development.

Focus on industry-ready skills

Dr. Santosh Kumar Behera, Scientist-F and Skill Development Coordinator at CSIR-IMMT, presented an overview of the institute's ongoing skill development initiatives under the CSIR Integrated Skill Initiative. He highlighted the success of industry-oriented training programmes, specialised courses and capacity-building activities that have benefited participants from across India.

Dr. Trupti Das, Scientist-G, Chief Scientist and Chairperson (HRD), stressed that continuous learning and technology-driven education are essential for preparing professionals to meet emerging industrial and scientific challenges.

Dr. L. D. Besra, Scientist-G and Head at CSIR-IMMT, added that regular skill enhancement is vital for improving employability, encouraging innovation and narrowing the gap between classroom education and industry expectations.

Platform for online and hybrid training

Delivering the keynote address, Dr. Vinay Kumar described the CSIR Integrated Skill Initiative as a step towards building a nationwide ecosystem for digital learning and industry-focused education. He praised CSIR-IMMT for establishing the Advanced E-Learning Centre and said it would become an important platform for online training, hybrid learning programmes, webinars, workshops and collaborative knowledge-sharing.

The programme concluded with a vote of thanks by Dr. Manish Kumar, Scientist-F.

Supporting a future-ready workforce

Equipped with modern digital infrastructure, the Advanced E-Learning Centre is expected to strengthen CSIR-IMMT's ability to deliver high-quality online and hybrid training programmes under the CSIR Integrated Skill Initiative. The institute believes the facility will play an important role in developing a skilled workforce that is better prepared for the evolving needs of industry, research and technology.