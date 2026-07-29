Deadly Protests and Electoral Controversies in Pakistan-Administered Kashmir

The recent elections in Pakistan-administered Kashmir have resulted in deadly protests, with over 30 reported deaths. The elections, marred by allegations of fraud and security concerns, have seen a crackdown on protesters and disruptions to banking, roads, and internet services in the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-07-2026 23:08 IST | Created: 29-07-2026 23:08 IST
Deadly Protests and Electoral Controversies in Pakistan-Administered Kashmir
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  • Country:
  • Pakistan

Protests during regional elections in Pakistan-administered Kashmir have escalated into violence, reportedly causing over 30 deaths. A banned Kashmiri group's leaders reported fatalities amidst skirmishes with security forces ahead of the second election round.

The Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) secured nine of the 13 contested seats in Mirpur, Kotli, and Bhimber on Monday. Initially a single-day election slated for July 27, it was divided into three district-based rounds due to security issues, with the upcoming rounds on August 2 and August 10.

Allegations of election fraud have led the former governing party, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), to boycott the polls. The Joint Awami Action Committee (JAAC), banned in June, spurred last month's lethal protests. While Islamabad accuses India's influence on Kashmiri militants, India has denied such claims. Officials described deadly clashes in Mirpur, invoking human rights and political autonomy issues that continue to provoke regional unrest.

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