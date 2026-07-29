Fauci Faces Senate Hearing Showdown: Republican Senators Press for Answers

In a heated Senate hearing, former U.S. infectious disease expert Anthony Fauci invoked his constitutional right against self-incrimination, resisting questions from Republican senators led by Rand Paul. The retired expert, who faced accusations related to his pandemic guidance, stood firm against claims of making false representations about virus research funding.

Senator Rand Paul accused Fauci of lying to Congress and spearheaded a campaign to hold him in contempt for refusing to answer over 100 questions. Fauci, previously pardoned by President Joe Biden, criticized the hearing as a politically motivated attempt to blame him for pandemic policies.

As debates about COVID-19 origins and public health directives continue, the clash between Fauci and his critics remains emblematic of broader tensions surrounding the U.S. response to the pandemic. Fauci's past recommendations, made in accordance with scientific findings, now serve as a focal point for Republican scrutiny.