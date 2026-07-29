Fauci Faces Senate Hearing Showdown: Republican Senators Press for Answers

Anthony Fauci, the retired U.S. infectious disease expert, invoked his constitutional right against self-incrimination during a Senate hearing. Republican Senator Rand Paul led the hearing, seeking to hold Fauci accountable for pandemic-related actions. Fauci, accused of lying about virus research funding, maintains his innocence amid allegations and pardons.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-07-2026 23:03 IST | Created: 29-07-2026 23:03 IST
Fauci Faces Senate Hearing Showdown: Republican Senators Press for Answers
Fauci
  • Country:
  • United States

In a heated Senate hearing, former U.S. infectious disease expert Anthony Fauci invoked his constitutional right against self-incrimination, resisting questions from Republican senators led by Rand Paul. The retired expert, who faced accusations related to his pandemic guidance, stood firm against claims of making false representations about virus research funding.

Senator Rand Paul accused Fauci of lying to Congress and spearheaded a campaign to hold him in contempt for refusing to answer over 100 questions. Fauci, previously pardoned by President Joe Biden, criticized the hearing as a politically motivated attempt to blame him for pandemic policies.

As debates about COVID-19 origins and public health directives continue, the clash between Fauci and his critics remains emblematic of broader tensions surrounding the U.S. response to the pandemic. Fauci's past recommendations, made in accordance with scientific findings, now serve as a focal point for Republican scrutiny.

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