PMAY-U Crosses 99 Lakh Completed Homes, Says Tokhan Sahu

Union Minister of State for Housing and Urban Affairs Tokhan Sahu has praised the teams behind the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana–Urban (PMAY-U), saying their work is transforming the lives of millions of families by delivering safe and affordable homes across the country. During a visit to the Housing for All (HFA) Division in New Delhi, the Minister reviewed the progress of PMAY-U 2.0 and encouraged officials to continue using technology to make housing delivery faster and more transparent.

Accompanied by Joint Secretary Kuldip Narayan and Deputy Director General R. K. Gautam, Shri Sahu visited different sections of the HFA Division at Sankalp Bhawan, interacting with officials, consultants, young professionals and support staff to understand the ongoing work and discuss the Mission's priorities.

Technology driving faster implementation

The Minister reviewed the PMAY-U Monitoring Dashboard, which tracks the progress of the housing programme through digital monitoring systems. He appreciated the use of technology to improve transparency, accountability and real-time oversight of projects, encouraging officials to continue adopting innovative and citizen-focused approaches.

He also discussed the implementation of PMAY-U 2.0 with project teams and acknowledged their efforts in ensuring that affordable housing reaches eligible urban families without unnecessary delays.

More than 99 lakh homes completed

Shri Sahu highlighted the scale of the Mission's achievements, noting that more than 127 lakh houses have been sanctioned under PMAY-U and PMAY-U 2.0, including over 16 lakh houses under PMAY-U 2.0. More than 121 lakh houses have been grounded, while over 99 lakh homes have already been completed. More than 96 lakh families have moved into their new homes across the country.

Addressing officials, he said every completed house represents a family whose life has changed for the better.

"You are not merely building homes; you are creating opportunities, restoring dignity, providing security and giving millions of citizens the foundation for a better future," he told the HFA team.

Expanding benefits for vulnerable communities

The Minister said PMAY-U has played an important role in supporting vulnerable sections of society. More than 21 lakh sanctioned houses have been allotted to beneficiaries from the Scheduled Caste category, while over 5 lakh have gone to Scheduled Tribe families and nearly 50 lakh to beneficiaries from Other Backward Classes. More than 22 lakh beneficiaries belong to minority communities.

Women's empowerment has also remained a major feature of the programme, with over one crore houses sanctioned either in the name of women or under joint ownership with male family members, strengthening financial security and property ownership for women.

Building inclusive cities

Drawing from his visits to different states and Union Territories, Shri Sahu recalled meeting families whose lives had changed after receiving permanent homes under PMAY-U. He said their experiences demonstrate the real impact of the Mission on improving living standards and providing greater dignity to urban households.

The Minister added that PMAY-U 2.0 will continue to play a central role in providing affordable housing while supporting inclusive urban development and contributing to the vision of Viksit Bharat through housing-led social and economic progress.