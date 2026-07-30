U.S. Army Boosts Missile Production Amid Rising Global Tensions

The U.S. Army has entered a significant contract with Lockheed Martin, valued at up to $58.6 billion, according to an announcement made by the Pentagon on Wednesday. The deal aims to produce Patriot interceptor missiles amidst ongoing conflicts that are putting a strain on U.S. weapons stockpiles.

This agreement transforms a previous one-year contract into a multiyear procurement plan that extends from fiscal 2026 through 2032. Pentagon officials are urging contractors to expedite production, especially following the production priorities set by the Trump administration, which underscored the importance of defense output over shareholder earnings.

Despite the positive reception from industry leaders, additional Congressional funding is needed for full-scale production. A parallel agreement with RTX seeks to increase Tomahawk missile production, while Lockheed plans to significantly boost its PAC-3 MSE missile output, modernize facilities, and hire more at its Arkansas plant.