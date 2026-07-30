Devastating Strikes: Ukraine Endures Assaults as Poland Heightens Defense

In a series of devastating air strikes across Ukraine, Russian forces killed at least eight people, with attacks spanning from the capital Kyiv to the western city of Lviv. The onslaught prompted Poland, a NATO member, to scramble fighter jets to secure its airspace as tensions soared in the region.

The strikes occurred as Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy returned from the United States, where he discussed acquiring Patriot missile licenses with President Donald Trump. Air raid alerts blared across most Ukrainian regions, with explosions reported in Kyiv, resulting in multiple casualties and widespread damage.

In Russia, drone attacks targeted facilities of the prominent online retailer Wildberries, igniting fires and inflicting economic losses. These strikes compound the challenges faced by Russia's economy, already strained by ongoing conflicts and a deepening fuel crisis affecting local businesses.