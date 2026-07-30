Devastating Air Strikes Intensify Ukraine Conflict

Recent air strikes in Ukraine, including in Kyiv and Lviv, resulted in multiple casualties, prompting Poland to heighten security measures by scrambling fighter jets. Meanwhile, Ukraine's attacks have caused significant disruptions in Russia, affecting top retailers and deepening the country's ongoing fuel crisis.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-07-2026 10:21 IST | Created: 30-07-2026 10:21 IST
Devastating Air Strikes Intensify Ukraine Conflict
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  • Ukraine

Russian air strikes have escalated the conflict in Ukraine, resulting in at least 13 casualties, including in Kyiv. The attacks stretched to Lviv, prompting Poland to scramble fighter jets for airspace security.

In Kyiv, emergency services reported one fatality and additional injuries, while in Dnipropetrovsk and Poltava, six individuals, including children, were killed. President Zelenskiy called for anti-missile defense support from allies, highlighting the need for increased protection.

Simultaneously, Ukraine's drone attacks have significantly impacted Russia's top online retailer, Wildberries, with multiple warehouses damaged, exacerbating economic hardships and affecting supply chains across the region.

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