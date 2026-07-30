Russian Missile Strikes Intensify in Ukraine Amid Rising Tensions

Russian air strikes claimed at least 13 lives across Ukraine on Thursday, targeting cities from Kyiv to Lviv. This escalation triggered Poland to defend its airspace, while President Zelenskiy negotiated for U.S. missile support. Russian retailer Wildberries faced drone attacks amid ongoing hostilities affecting civilians and businesses.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-07-2026 10:59 IST | Created: 30-07-2026 10:59 IST
Russian Missile Strikes Intensify in Ukraine Amid Rising Tensions
  • Country:
  • Russia

At least 13 people were killed in Ukraine after Russian air strikes escalated on Thursday, with attacks reported from the capital Kyiv to the western city of Lviv. Polish authorities responded by bolstering airspace security in response to the heightened threat.

President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, returning from the United States, confirmed that President Donald Trump agreed to license Patriot missiles for Ukraine, bolstering its defense capabilities. Across the nation, air raid warnings sounded, with multiple explosions reported and several non-residential buildings set alight in Kyiv.

The conflict also extended to economic repercussions as the Russian online retailer Wildberries reported drone attacks on its warehouses, disrupting operations and affecting countless Russian small businesses dependent on the platform.

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