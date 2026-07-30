Russian Missile Strikes Intensify in Ukraine Amid Rising Tensions

At least 13 people were killed in Ukraine after Russian air strikes escalated on Thursday, with attacks reported from the capital Kyiv to the western city of Lviv. Polish authorities responded by bolstering airspace security in response to the heightened threat.

President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, returning from the United States, confirmed that President Donald Trump agreed to license Patriot missiles for Ukraine, bolstering its defense capabilities. Across the nation, air raid warnings sounded, with multiple explosions reported and several non-residential buildings set alight in Kyiv.

The conflict also extended to economic repercussions as the Russian online retailer Wildberries reported drone attacks on its warehouses, disrupting operations and affecting countless Russian small businesses dependent on the platform.