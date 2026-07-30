Telegram's Pavel Durov Labeled As Extremist by Russia
Russia's financial monitoring agency has designated Telegram founder Pavel Durov as an extremist and terrorist. This follows accusations that Ukrainian spies use Telegram for attacks in Russia. Durov, now residing in Dubai, has mocked the decision online while facing potential further crackdowns on his messaging platform.
- Country:
- Russia
Moscow has officially labeled Pavel Durov, the founder of the messaging app Telegram, as an extremist and terrorist, according to a recent update from Rosfinmonitoring, Russia's financial watchdog.
The charges against Durov stem from allegations of facilitating terrorist activities, with claims that Ukrainian spies were using Telegram to organize assaults within Russia. The Federal Security Service (FSB) has confirmed that Durov, who is currently based in Dubai, has been placed on an international wanted list, although further specifics on the mechanisms were not disclosed.
In defiance, Durov mocked the designation by posting provocative messages online. Meanwhile, the Russian government is clamping down on Telegram, pushing state-controlled services in a bid to restrict online content accessible to its citizens. Despite the serious allegations, Telegram remains operational and widely used.
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