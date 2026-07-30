Telegram's Pavel Durov Labeled As Extremist by Russia

Russia's financial monitoring agency has designated Telegram founder Pavel Durov as an extremist and terrorist. This follows accusations that Ukrainian spies use Telegram for attacks in Russia. Durov, now residing in Dubai, has mocked the decision online while facing potential further crackdowns on his messaging platform.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-07-2026 22:19 IST | Created: 30-07-2026 22:19 IST
Telegram's Pavel Durov Labeled As Extremist by Russia
Pavel Durov
  • Country:
  • Russia

Moscow has officially labeled Pavel Durov, the founder of the messaging app Telegram, as an extremist and terrorist, according to a recent update from Rosfinmonitoring, Russia's financial watchdog.

The charges against Durov stem from allegations of facilitating terrorist activities, with claims that Ukrainian spies were using Telegram to organize assaults within Russia. The Federal Security Service (FSB) has confirmed that Durov, who is currently based in Dubai, has been placed on an international wanted list, although further specifics on the mechanisms were not disclosed.

In defiance, Durov mocked the designation by posting provocative messages online. Meanwhile, the Russian government is clamping down on Telegram, pushing state-controlled services in a bid to restrict online content accessible to its citizens. Despite the serious allegations, Telegram remains operational and widely used.

TRENDING

1
Safeguarding AI: U.S. Bans on Chinese Robots and Inverters

Safeguarding AI: U.S. Bans on Chinese Robots and Inverters

United States
2
Zelenskiy and Trump Unite for Ukrainian Defense and Diplomacy

Zelenskiy and Trump Unite for Ukrainian Defense and Diplomacy

United States
3
Precision Strikes: U.S. and Saudi Forces Target Iran-aligned Militants

Precision Strikes: U.S. and Saudi Forces Target Iran-aligned Militants

United States
4
Dollar Dominance: Safe-Haven Surge Amid Middle East Tensions and Fed Anticipation

Dollar Dominance: Safe-Haven Surge Amid Middle East Tensions and Fed Anticip...

United States

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

The Countries Best Prepared for AI Are Pulling Ahead in Eco-Innovation

Southeast Asia Must Put Natech Hazards Into Climate Adaptation Plans: Here's Why

The Green Cost Crunch: Can AI Turn Compliance into Competitive Advantage?

Small Firms, Big Digital Divide: The Industry 4.0 Reality Check

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026