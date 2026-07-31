Secretive U.S. Court Tackles High-Stakes Terror Case

The rarely convened Alien Terrorist Removal Court, established by the U.S. Congress in 1996, sat for its inaugural hearing to address the deportation of Nazira Haji Zada. As part of the Trump administration's intensified efforts on immigration and national security, the court presents a novel legal battleground.

During the hearing, accusations were made against Haji Zada, a U.S. permanent resident, alleging her support for ISIS and involvement in a thwarted Election Day 2024 shooting plot. The prosecution insists on the use of classified information, which her defense claims infringes on due process.

Despite the defense's request for dismissal led by attorney Matthew Farley, Chief Judge Joan Ericksen has declined to halt proceedings. The unfolding case underscores the tension between national security imperatives and constitutional rights, with significant implications yet to emerge.