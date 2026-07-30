New Zealand Boosts Rural Healthcare with New Workforce Investments

The New Zealand Government is investing in three new initiatives designed to strengthen rural healthcare, expand the skills of frontline clinicians and improve access to medical services closer to where people live. Associate Health Minister Matt Doocey said the package focuses on ensuring rural communities receive timely, high-quality care without the need for unnecessary travel.

The investments will support advanced clinical training, remove financial barriers for emergency response education and expand workforce recruitment across rural health services. The Government says the measures will help clinicians make faster decisions during emergencies while improving access to healthcare in remote parts of the country.

Ultrasound training to improve urgent care decisions

More than $2.5 million will fund a new Point-of-Care Ultrasound (POCUS) training and support programme for rural doctors and nurses. The initiative is expected to train at least 140 rural clinicians over the next three years, giving them the skills to use portable ultrasound technology during urgent and after-hours care.

POCUS enables clinicians to assess patients in real time, helping determine whether treatment can be safely provided locally or whether a patient needs to be transferred to hospital. The Government believes wider access to this technology will improve decision-making during emergencies while reducing unnecessary hospital transfers.

Emergency response training expanded for rural clinicians

The Government is also increasing support for the Primary Response in Medical Emergencies (PRIME) programme, which equips rural healthcare professionals with additional emergency response skills. The training is especially valuable in communities where ambulance response times may be longer due to distance.

Around 29 percent of clinicians currently completing PRIME training pay the course costs themselves, with expenses reaching about $2,000. Additional government funding will remove this financial barrier, allowing approximately 150 more rural clinicians to complete the programme over the next two years and strengthen emergency care capacity across rural regions.

Broader recruitment support for rural health workforce

A further $6 million will refresh the National Rural Recruitment and Locum Support Service, helping rural healthcare providers recruit and retain more health professionals.

The service has traditionally focused on attracting permanent doctors and nurse practitioners to rural general practices. Under the expanded programme, recruitment support will also extend to registered nurses and allied health professionals, helping practices build stronger multidisciplinary teams capable of meeting the healthcare needs of rural communities.

The Government says these combined investments will strengthen the rural health workforce, improve emergency care capability and ensure more New Zealanders can receive quality healthcare closer to home.