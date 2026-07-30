Drone Strike Escalates Tensions at Egyptian Gas Port

A drone attack at Egypt's Damietta port struck the U.S.-owned Energos Winter, causing a fire that spread to Gaslog Salem. The incident, amid Middle East tensions, was confirmed as a fire by Egypt's petroleum ministry. The attack follows conflicts involving Iran, Saudi Arabia, and U.S. forces.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-07-2026 11:36 IST | Created: 30-07-2026 11:36 IST
Drone Strike Escalates Tensions at Egyptian Gas Port
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  • Country:
  • Egypt

A drone strike at Egypt's Damietta port has elicited international attention, hitting a U.S.-owned gas storage tanker, the Energos Winter, and spreading fire to a nearby vessel, Gaslog Salem. The incident fuels existing geopolitical tensions across the Middle East.

According to British maritime security firm Ambrey, the strike and ensuing fire were likely initiated by an unidentified projectile. The attack aligns with a recent escalation in conflicts involving Iran and the United States, following Iran's missile operations against U.S. forces in Jordan.

Egypt's petroleum ministry confirmed the fire but did not address the drone attack speculation, while state emergency teams effectively managed and extinguished the blaze. No injuries or fatalities were reported, and the port remains under close evaluation for potential impacts.

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